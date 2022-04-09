Marana Police sponsor catalytic converter etching event

TUCSON (KVOA)- Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise. On Saturday, the Marana Police Department and Jiffy Lube sponsored a catalytic converter etching event.
"So, I'm really concerned about it myself and I looked on line to see how much my catalytic converter cost and it was about $1600-$1900 dollars, so it's really expensive," Susana Loree said.
Loree was among dozens of people who waited in line to have their catalytic converters etched at the Jiffy Lube in Marana.
"The hope is preventive measures to prevent someone from cutting out the catalytic converter," said Marana Police Lieutenant Tim Brunenkent.
Catalytic converters contain the precious metals platinum, palladium and rhodium.
"The criminals will cut the catalytic converter out of the vehicles, take it to the scrap yard and those precious metals are a high value item," Brunenkent said.
Thieves can sell the converters at scrap shops for hundreds of dollars.
According to PGM Recovery Systems, the vehicles most targeted by thieves are the popular Ford F-150, Dodge Ram and the Toyota Prius Hybrid.
Police departments across the country are sponsoring catalytic converter etching events. Etching VIN numbers into the converter hoping to discourage thieves.
"Our hope is a criminal will see that, they'll walk away from trying to cut it out. But if they go to the scrap yards and the scrap yard sees the vin and they won't give the person the money," Brunenkent said.