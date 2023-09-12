Literacy Connects is looking for Volunteers to read to students for the Fall

TUCSON (KVOA) — Literacy Connects is a local non profit that is reaching out for help.
Their reading seed program needs volunteers to read to children this fall from Kindergarten to 2nd grade.
It's all for a good cause.
Literacy connects is looking for volunteer coaches to work one on one with kids once a week to help them love reading.
Julie Wolfe Beadle is the Chief Development Officer.
She told News 4 Tucson it's a commitment every week, but the investment is life changing for these students.
They really need volunteers for children at various different schools in our area for the Fall.
This program is a tier one intervention program through the department of education.
"There's no time that we can't find in our week to help a young person realize how much they can be, and grow, and learn," Beadle said.
To volunteer you can go on their website link below: