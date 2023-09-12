 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pima
County through 530 PM MST...

At 437 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles west of Green Valley, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Sahuarita, Green Valley, East Sahuarita and Summit.

This includes Interstate 19 between mile markers 33 and 48.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected...especially near and just north of Green
Valley.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 530 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 329 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. An automated rain gage the Santa Cruz River at
Quail Crossing Bridge reported 0.59 inches of rain in the
past 30 minutes. Generally, between 0.50 and 1.00 inch of
rain has fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Sahuarita, Green Valley and East Sahuarita.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Literacy Connects is looking for Volunteers to read to students for the Fall

  • Updated
  • 0
Books

TUCSON (KVOA) — Literacy Connects is a local non profit that is reaching out for help.

Their reading seed program needs volunteers to read to children this fall from Kindergarten to 2nd grade.

It's all for a good cause.

Literacy connects is looking for volunteer coaches to work one on one with kids once a week to help them love reading.

Julie Wolfe Beadle is the Chief Development Officer.

She told News 4 Tucson it's a commitment every week, but the investment is life changing for these students.

They really need volunteers for children at various different schools in our area for the Fall.

This program is a tier one intervention program through the department of education.

"There's no time that we can't find in our week to help a young person realize how much they can be, and grow, and learn," Beadle said. 

To volunteer you can go on their website link below:

https://literacyconnects.org/volunteer/

