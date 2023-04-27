Lifesaver Coloring Contest 2023

Enter the News 4 Lifesaver Coloring Contest for your chance to have your child color the picture and then scan the QR code to submit your child’s information into our News 4 Tucson Lifesaver contest!
Four winners will be randomly selected on July 3rd. Each winner will receive a family 4-pack of tickets to Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Phoenix.
The contest starts May 1st but you can get a head start and download your coloring sheet now.
To download and print the coloring sheet, click here for JPG format. To download in PDF format, click here.
Submit your entry digitally below:
