Labor disputes could soon lead to further union strikes affecting Southern Arizona workers

TUCSON - (KVOA) Hundreds gathered together on Monday for the annual Labor Day picnic at John F. Kennedy Park on Tucson's Southwest side.
Union employees and their families were in the crowd. This Labor Day sees the possibility of several unions in Southern Arizona on the precipice of a possible strike.
Union leaders are spearheading an effort known as "Hot Strike Summer" as several labor unions could soon vote to go on strike including machinists in Tucson and flight attendants with Alaska Airlines.
"What this is about is workers having the leverage, finally, finally to make sure they get their fair share, our fair share of the profits that we create," Paul-Stapleton Smith, a union member with IATSE 336 and the AFL-CIO said.
Stapleton-Smith is a longtime member of IATSE, a film and televison union. While not on strike, many IATSE members are unable to work as they stand in solidarity with the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild. The two strikes have brought Hollywood to a standstill.
"We're standing in solidarity with those striking workers, with WGA and SAG-AFTRA because we know that when our contract is up, they're going to stand on our lines with us," Stapleton Smith said. "It's our time to get a fair deal for every working family.
"Understand this, working people are finally getting togther again to fight back to get their fair share," Paul Eckerstorm, the First Vice Chair of the Arizona Democratic Party said.
WGA members have been on the picket lines since May 2. SAG-AFTRA has been on strike July 14. It's the first time both unions have been on strike simultaneously since 1960.