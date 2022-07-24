Kitt Peak slowly recovering after Contreras Fire

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 330 PM MST.

* At 237 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Oro Valley,
and is nearly stationary.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Tortolita and Catalina State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground
lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.
Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can
hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 600 PM MST.

* At 300 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between
1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up
to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Tortolita, Catalina
State Park and Catalina Foothills.

This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations...
Overton Rd at Canada del Oro and E Wilds Rd at the Canada del Oro.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 530 PM MST.

* At 219 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between
1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Spotter reports 1 inch of rain
in 11 minutes. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tucson, Drexel Heights, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Valencia
West, Tucson Estates, Saguaro National Park West and Ryan AirField.

This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations...
Mark Rd from Jeffery Rd to Los Reales Rd.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
North Central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 415 PM MST.

* At 113 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between
1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. 1 inch of rain was recorded in
30 mins near Madera Canyon. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1
inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Sonoita, Elgin and Madera Canyon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this coming work week.
Excessive rainfall and runoff problems will be of particular
concern today through Tuesday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Kitt Peak slowly recovering after Contreras Fire

  • 0

TUCSON (KVOA) - A month ago, the Contreras Fire burned nearly 30 thousand acres in the Baboquivari Mountains, threatening one of the largest collections of optical and radio telescopes in the world.

"It was it was terrifying and I don't think I took a breath or for almost a week until things seem to come under control," said Arjun Dey,  Astronomer with the Kitt Peak National Observatory.  

" It seemed like we would be able to stop it on the other side of the next peak then no it crossed over and spread over the valley," said Jayadev Rajagopal,  Executive Director of the WIYN Observatory at Kitt Peak.

Flames eventually swept into world renowned Kitt Peak National Observatory, damaging four buildings. "Two of those structures were dormitories and two were outbuildings, or sheds so we lost no scientific structures on the building end so that was good news," said Dr. Michelle Edwards, Associate Director of the Kitt Peak National Observatory.

Edwards said their biggest concern now is the road to the observatory, state route 386. "The road conditions are some of the most hazardous issues that are currently facing the observatory and that's because it's a winding mountain road there' clearly been a lot of fire damage which means that the trees, that were holding the dirt and rocks into place , they're gone," Edwards said. 

Right now only a limited number of observatory staff are allowed on the mountain. 

Initial inspections show the electrical grid was not damaged, but it will be the end of August before full service is restored. Data service on the peak was lost and that's crucial to scientific research.

One research project, called NEID, is searching for earth-like planets around stars. "I mean what are we looking for? Ultimately we are looking for life, right," said  Rajagopal.

Researchers working on NEID are in the first year of their five year project, using the WIYN telescope to search for Earth-like planets. Optics in the project must be kept at a stable temperature and they cannot vary by more than one thousandth of a degree -- for five years. Rajagopal said there is concern about this after the fire. "The biggest concern is when you suddenly shut down power the temperature has obviously changed we have to bring it back to what it was before the fire, return it to where it was before the fire and then continue observations," he said.

 DESI is another five-year research project on Kitt Peak which will create the largest 3-D map of our universe. "It's an attempt to measure very precisely the expansion history of the universe over the last 1- to 12 billion years," Dey said.

Kitt Peak National Observatory has the most diverse collection of astronomical observatories on Earth for nighttime optical and infrared astronomy, drawing scientists from around the world. "I think one of the things that makes Kitt Peak really unique is that we have so many domes and that we serve so many people. So we have projects with the Department of Energy we have projects with NASA," Edwards said. The observatory hosts researchers from several universities, including the University of Arizona. The university operates four telescopes on Kitt Peak, all four are down right now.

Edwards said the disruption to research could be at a minimum because  of the monsoon, which tends to limit astronomical work.

And while the final damage assessment has yet to be done, scientists are hopeful. "We are very confident that all of the big machinery, including the WIYN telescope is intact," Rajagopal said. His team has already stopped research on NEID, when the pandemic hit.

DESI was running ahead of schedule when the fire broke out and Dey is taking the delay in stride, "You know the research what we're dealing with questions and time scales that are immense, losing a few weeks here and there or much is really not a big deal."

A dome to dome assessment starts this week and could take up to a month. When finished scientists will have a thorough idea of what if any damage, their optics sustained.

