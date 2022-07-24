Kitt Peak slowly recovering after Contreras Fire

TUCSON (KVOA) - A month ago, the Contreras Fire burned nearly 30 thousand acres in the Baboquivari Mountains, threatening one of the largest collections of optical and radio telescopes in the world.
"It was it was terrifying and I don't think I took a breath or for almost a week until things seem to come under control," said Arjun Dey, Astronomer with the Kitt Peak National Observatory.
" It seemed like we would be able to stop it on the other side of the next peak then no it crossed over and spread over the valley," said Jayadev Rajagopal, Executive Director of the WIYN Observatory at Kitt Peak.
Flames eventually swept into world renowned Kitt Peak National Observatory, damaging four buildings. "Two of those structures were dormitories and two were outbuildings, or sheds so we lost no scientific structures on the building end so that was good news," said Dr. Michelle Edwards, Associate Director of the Kitt Peak National Observatory.
Edwards said their biggest concern now is the road to the observatory, state route 386. "The road conditions are some of the most hazardous issues that are currently facing the observatory and that's because it's a winding mountain road there' clearly been a lot of fire damage which means that the trees, that were holding the dirt and rocks into place , they're gone," Edwards said.
Right now only a limited number of observatory staff are allowed on the mountain.
Initial inspections show the electrical grid was not damaged, but it will be the end of August before full service is restored. Data service on the peak was lost and that's crucial to scientific research.
One research project, called NEID, is searching for earth-like planets around stars. "I mean what are we looking for? Ultimately we are looking for life, right," said Rajagopal.
Researchers working on NEID are in the first year of their five year project, using the WIYN telescope to search for Earth-like planets. Optics in the project must be kept at a stable temperature and they cannot vary by more than one thousandth of a degree -- for five years. Rajagopal said there is concern about this after the fire. "The biggest concern is when you suddenly shut down power the temperature has obviously changed we have to bring it back to what it was before the fire, return it to where it was before the fire and then continue observations," he said.
DESI is another five-year research project on Kitt Peak which will create the largest 3-D map of our universe. "It's an attempt to measure very precisely the expansion history of the universe over the last 1- to 12 billion years," Dey said.
Kitt Peak National Observatory has the most diverse collection of astronomical observatories on Earth for nighttime optical and infrared astronomy, drawing scientists from around the world. "I think one of the things that makes Kitt Peak really unique is that we have so many domes and that we serve so many people. So we have projects with the Department of Energy we have projects with NASA," Edwards said. The observatory hosts researchers from several universities, including the University of Arizona. The university operates four telescopes on Kitt Peak, all four are down right now.
Edwards said the disruption to research could be at a minimum because of the monsoon, which tends to limit astronomical work.
And while the final damage assessment has yet to be done, scientists are hopeful. "We are very confident that all of the big machinery, including the WIYN telescope is intact," Rajagopal said. His team has already stopped research on NEID, when the pandemic hit.
DESI was running ahead of schedule when the fire broke out and Dey is taking the delay in stride, "You know the research what we're dealing with questions and time scales that are immense, losing a few weeks here and there or much is really not a big deal."
A dome to dome assessment starts this week and could take up to a month. When finished scientists will have a thorough idea of what if any damage, their optics sustained.