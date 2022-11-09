Jackie Kinman Butterfly Garden dedication scheduled for Nov. 12

TUCSON (KVOA) – The Blenman Elm Neighborhood Association (BENA) is excited to announce the completion of the Jackie Kinman Butterfly Garden and is inviting Tucson residents to attend the dedication ceremony on Nov. 12.
The dedication will start at 10 a.m. and go until 2 p.m. at the Jackie Kinman Butterfly Garden, located on the corner of Waverly Street and Treat Avenue. There will be a dedication program starting at 12 p.m.
There will also be music, games, arts and crafts, and more.
Those planning on attending are asked to bring a plant to share with the garden.