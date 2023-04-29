 Skip to main content
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT BELOW 6000 FEET FROM MONDAY
MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY SOUTHWEST
WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND A HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150 AND SOUTHWESTERN PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER
ZONE 151...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Fire Weather
Watch, which is in effect from Monday morning through Monday
evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 150, which includes the lower
elevations of Pima and Pinal Counties and portions of Fire
Weather Zone 151, including Santa Cruz and South Central Pima
Counties.

* TIMING...11 AM through 7 PM MST Monday.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast
Arizona.

Ice Break Watch for Sunday!

TUCSON (KVOA) - We are on triple digit watch for Sunday. High temperatures will continue to increase and a although a few spots have potential for hitting 100 degrees, "Ice Break" officially only happens if we hit 100 at Tucson's airport. At this point, the chance of reaching 100 degrees at the airport is 40%.

A change will blow into town on Monday. Wind gusts could reach 30+ mph for Tucson and 40 for Santa Cruz, Cochise and Graham counties.

Sunday will be our only chance to hit that mark since a passing cold front will usher in those winds and cool us down. No rain is expected with that system.

Afternoon high temperatures will fall back to average after the front passes.

There is no chance of rain any day over the next week.

  • Sunday: Sunny and breezy. High: 99°
  • Sunday night: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 61°
  • Monday: Sunny with gusty winds. High: 90°

