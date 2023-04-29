Ice Break Watch for Sunday!

TUCSON (KVOA) - We are on triple digit watch for Sunday. High temperatures will continue to increase and a although a few spots have potential for hitting 100 degrees, "Ice Break" officially only happens if we hit 100 at Tucson's airport. At this point, the chance of reaching 100 degrees at the airport is 40%.
A change will blow into town on Monday. Wind gusts could reach 30+ mph for Tucson and 40 for Santa Cruz, Cochise and Graham counties.
Sunday will be our only chance to hit that mark since a passing cold front will usher in those winds and cool us down. No rain is expected with that system.
Afternoon high temperatures will fall back to average after the front passes.
There is no chance of rain any day over the next week.
- Sunday: Sunny and breezy. High: 99°
- Sunday night: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 61°
- Monday: Sunny with gusty winds. High: 90°
