Huskies suffer severe chemical burns and trauma

TUCSON (KVOA_) - In March, the Pima Animal Care Center took in three huskies, all burned by a plumbing chemical. This left the dogs with severe chemical burns and trauma on their paws.
Three year old Kolby has the worst of the burns, said Dr. Jennifer Wilcox, the Director of Veterinary Services at PACC." "Unfortunately his back legs have lost all of the digits and some of the metatarsal bones. Also the infection has spread up so he may have an amputation right at his ankle or he may lose one of his entire legs."
Kolby and his puppies, eight month old Luke and Avalanche, somehow got into the chemicals in a laundry room, said Monica Dangler, PACC Director. "By the time they realized what they had done and that it was a chemical the chemical had already absorbed into their paws and eating away at their paws," she said. Their owners surrendered the pups to PACC when they realized they didn't have the resources to care for them.
Wilcox said the entire staff was shocked at how bad the burns were.
"These are probably the worst cases of chemical burns I have ever seen," she said. "The burn caused the blood vessels to be very severely compromised so the tissue mummified and very slowly fell off."
Most of Kolby's fluffy husky tail had to be amputated. He's also missing most digits on his front paws. His paws are heavily bandaged. Wilcox said the dogs need time for their tissue to heal before they can be fitted with prosthetics.
Avalanche is doing well and isn't expected to need surgery or artificial limbs.
Luke lost bone, paw pads and tissue and Dangler said he will need prosthetics. "We're working with another veterinarian to do the prosthetic implants and strap on implants," she said. The process, fitting for new limbs and rehabilitation, isn't cheap. "It's looking like it's gong to be $17,000," Dangler said.
Kolby has endured a lot since March. "He's a super nice dog and very tolerant and we're very hopeful he can have a good quality of life once we get him through this basic healing phase," Wilcox said. He will have different prosthetics on the back and front paws, as the degree of damage is different. "He's probably never going to be a hiker," Wilcox said.
The dogs have required extensive care just to stabilize them. PACC said the dogs had to be anesthetized every time their bandages were changed—several times a week; for about two months.
Kolby’s injuries were so severe his procedure couldn’t be performed by PACC veterinarians, and had to go to an off-site specialist.
But the prognosis for all three pups, including Kolby, is good.
"We are hoping that he won't need a cart. That with these prosthetics he'll be able to walk around and go outside like a normal dog. At this point things are looking more hopeful, I think we're going to be able to pull him through."
PACC said staff and volunteers are donating their own time , helping to fund raise, and reaching out to businesses to support their efforts—anything they can do to help mitigate the cost of this case and get the specialized care needed for these Huskies.
Friends of PACC is fundraising to help cover the cost of medical care for Luke, Avalanche and Kolby. If you are interested in fostering, adopting or donating to help the huskies, click here.