Hundreds show up for monkeypox vaccine clinic in Pima County

TUCSON (KVOA) — Nearly 400 people received the monkeypox vaccine this weekend at the Pima County Health Department.
"I stood in line for an hour and a half, which is not long from what I heard from other folks in other areas of the country," said one man in line.
Pima County will have received 1,500 vaccines by the end of this month and expects another 1,500 this fall.
"The supply is inadequate with what we're seeing," said Pima County Public Health Director, Dr. Theresa Cullen. "Not only with the number of cases but the subsequent risk for individuals who are self-identifying based on behavior and exposure that they need to be vaccinated."
Cullen said the supply is low because people just didn't expect the virus to take off like it did. The U.S. is also importing the vaccine from Europe and that is taking time.
The Biden administration declared the virus a public health emergency last week. Thursday they freed up an additional 800,000 vaccines.
The at-risk population includes healthcare workers, people recently exposed to the virus and people who have multiple male sex partners.
The vaccine is given in a two-dose series, 28 days apart.
Cullen says the first dose is thought to be 85-90% effective. She said the health department is considering scheduling that first dose and delaying the second.
"Pima County is thinking closely, meaning me, about that scenario," Cullen said. "That we will give one vaccine, when we get more supply we will schedule more people for the second shot."
Cullen said the most common way monkeypox is spread is through close skin to skin contact. It would take a prolonged time, like nine or ten hours, to catch the virus through the respiratory track.
To determine if you are at-risk, click here and fill out the survey. If you are high risk, it will put you in the queue for the vaccine.
The health department is also teaming up with Tucson Medical Center to hold a monkeypox webinar Wednesday night. Register here.