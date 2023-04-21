Hittin' the Trails 4 You: Squeeze Pen Trail

For this week's Hittin' the Trails we are heading to Saguaro National Park East where there are several trails to choose from!
We're going to focus on the Squeeze Pen Trail, which is one of many that doesn't have a directly accessible trailhead. In order to access this trail, you can either start at the Loma Verde Trail head or the Wildhorse Trail head.
It is rated as easy with an elevation gain of only 92 feet. The trail is roughly 2 miles one way and, on average, takes about an hour to complete.
On your journey you'll see plenty of birds, cacti and mesquite forests and gorgeous views of the desert too!
You can walk, run or go horseback riding so if you're walking, just watch where you step! No dogs are allowed on this trail. For directions and trail map click here.