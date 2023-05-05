Hittin' the Trails 4 You: Linda Vista Trail

In the shadows of Pusch Ridge lies the Linda Vista Trailhead.
Take the family! It's a versatile hike that is rated as moderate and is easy to navigate. The Linda Vista Loop is roughly 2 miles long with an elevation gain of only 425 feet. Along with the ease comes great views and wildlife.
You can hike, run or go horseback riding along this trail but dogs are not allowed.
Remember to drink plenty of water before, during and after you hit the trails!
Find the Linda Vista Trailhead at the southeast corner of Oracle & Linda Vista in Oro Valley, near Pusch Ridge Christian Academy.
Click here for a trail map and directions to the Linda Vista Trailhead.