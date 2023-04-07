 Skip to main content
Hittin' the Trails 4 You

Hittin' the Trails 4 You: Brown Mountain Trail

Hittin the Trails

We’re hittin’ the trails today in the Tucson Mountains at the Brown Mountain Trail.

The trail starts at the Juan Santa Cruz picnic area. You can expect a well-maintained trail, which features several switchbacks.

This hike is a 4 mile round trip trek, and surprisingly its not very strenuous. It’s rated easy to moderate in skill level.

As a bonus, you will encounter spectacular saguaros and desert flora. Also, you’ll have great panoramic views of Tucson Mountain Park at the top.

Hikers say it’s a big payoff for not a lot of work.

A trail map and directions can be found here.

