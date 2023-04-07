Hittin' the Trails 4 You: Brown Mountain Trail

We’re hittin’ the trails today in the Tucson Mountains at the Brown Mountain Trail.
The trail starts at the Juan Santa Cruz picnic area. You can expect a well-maintained trail, which features several switchbacks.
This hike is a 4 mile round trip trek, and surprisingly its not very strenuous. It’s rated easy to moderate in skill level.
As a bonus, you will encounter spectacular saguaros and desert flora. Also, you’ll have great panoramic views of Tucson Mountain Park at the top.
Hikers say it’s a big payoff for not a lot of work.
A trail map and directions can be found here.