 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
MST WEDNESDAY...
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO
9 AM MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected in some
outlying locations.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM MST Wednesday, then again
Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
MST WEDNESDAY...
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO
9 AM MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected in some
outlying locations.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM MST Wednesday, then again
Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Hittin the Trails 4 You - Winter Hiking Safety

  • Updated
  • 0
Winter Hiking

For this week's Hittin' the Trails we're talking winter weather hiking safety! 

  • Always dress in layers and bring extra layers with you! Be sure to wear waterproof footwear with good tread too.  
  • High elevation trails are snow covered and could be slick due to ice accumulation so walk carefully.  
  • For the lower elevations, loose rocks and running washes are the main concern.  
  • You should never hike alone and always let a friend or family member know where you are hiking and when you're expecting to return just in case there is an accident.  
  • Remember to drink plenty of water even in winter, because you still sweat when it is cold. Stay hydrated before, during and after you hit the trails!

Tags

Recommended for you