Hittin the Trails 4 You - Winter Hiking Safety

For this week's Hittin' the Trails we're talking winter weather hiking safety!
- Always dress in layers and bring extra layers with you! Be sure to wear waterproof footwear with good tread too.
- High elevation trails are snow covered and could be slick due to ice accumulation so walk carefully.
- For the lower elevations, loose rocks and running washes are the main concern.
- You should never hike alone and always let a friend or family member know where you are hiking and when you're expecting to return just in case there is an accident.
- Remember to drink plenty of water even in winter, because you still sweat when it is cold. Stay hydrated before, during and after you hit the trails!