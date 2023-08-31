Hittin' the Trails 4 You - Sweetwater Preserve

Weather Alert

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. * WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area and South Central Pinal County. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 7 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. &&