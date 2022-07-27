 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...An elevated risk of Flash flooding caused by excessive
rainfall continues.

* WHERE...All of Southeast Arizona, including the following areas,
Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, Chiricahua
Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains,
Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and Pinaleno
Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County,
Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River Valley,
Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar
Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of Graham and
Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings will be flooded at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this week. High levels of
atmospheric moisture will allow some thunderstorms to produce
excessive rainfall that will lead to flooding. There is a
higher threat over areas that have had heavy rains in recent
days.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Hittin' the Trails 4 You - Squeeze Pen Trail

  • Updated
  • 0
Hittin' the Trails 4 You
For this week's Hittin' the Trails we are heading to Saguaro National Park East where there are several trails to choose from! 
 
We're going to focus on the Squeeze Pen Trail, which is one of many that doesn't have a directly accessible trailhead. In order to access this trail, you can either start at the Loma Verde Trail head or the Wildhorse Trail head. 
 
It is rated as easy with an elevation gain of only 92 feet. The trail is roughly 2 miles one way and, on average, takes about an hour to complete.
 
On your journey you'll see plenty of birds, cacti and mesquite forests and gorgeous views of the desert too!
 
You can walk, run or go horseback riding so if you're walking, just watch where you step! No dogs are allowed on this trail. For directions and trail map click here.

