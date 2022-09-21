Hittin' the Trails 4 You - Saguaro Vista Trail

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 245 PM MST.

* At 1145 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible
in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Santa Rosa, Palo Verde Stand, San Luis and Santa Rosa School.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A storm system will bring an increased risk for flash
flooding from multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms.
Localized rainfall amounts of 1.5" to 2.5" likely from
heavier showers and storms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Hittin' the Trails 4 You - Saguaro Vista Trail

  • Updated
  • 0
Hittin the Trails

TUCSON - Saguaro Vista Trail is the perfect trail for beginners looking to take in beautiful desert scenery and get a nice work out at the same time!

This trail is located in Sweetwater Preserve in the eastern foothills of the Tucson Mountains where there are over 15 miles of trails!

This one in particular is roughly 2 miles long with not a lot of elevation gain and it can be completed in less than 45 minutes. There were a lot of bikers on the trail that you have to move out of the way for so be sure you are paying attention! Mountain bikes are welcome and you can go horseback riding and run along this trail too.

Saguaro Vista Trail allows dogs but they must be kept on a leash and cleaned up after!

You'll want to hit this trail early as there is little to no shade. Remember to drink plenty of water before, during, and after you hit the trails! For directions and a trail map click here.

Tags

Recommended for you