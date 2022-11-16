Hittin' the Trails 4 You - Roller Coaster Trail

The Roller Coaster Trail is perfect for those looking to take in beautiful desert scenery and get a nice work out at the same time!
This trail is located in Sweetwater Preserve in the eastern foothills of the Tucson Mountains where there are a variety of trails to choose from!
This one in particular is roughly 2 miles long with not a lot of elevation gain and it can be completed in less than 45 minutes.
You can hike, bike and go horseback riding on this trail and does are allowed but they must be kept on a leash and cleaned up after!
Remember to drink plenty of water before, during, and after you hit the trails! For directions and a trail map click here.