Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY
TO 7 PM MST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures
between 104 and 114 possible. Hottest readings will be in
portions of the lower deserts west of Tucson.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley, Altar Valley, and Upper
Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Sunday evening. Saturday
and Sunday look to be the hottest days.

* IMPACTS...High to Very High Heat Risk will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses, including
heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Hittin' the Trails 4 You - Parker Canyon Lakeshore Trail

  • Updated
  • 0
Hittin' the Trails 4 You

SIERRA VISTA - Looking for an oasis in the desert this weekend? Hittin' the trails has a great hike for you where water is the big draw.

Parker Canyon Lake is home to the Lakeshore Trail located in the Canelo Hills west of the Huachuca Mountains! The trail doesn't have a big climb in elevation so it’s an easier hike that's perfect for beginners!

The lake not only draws in hikers...but boasts plenty of wildlife. At any point along the trail you'll see several ducks enjoying the calm waters.

It's a five mile round trip hike and the best part is that there is no fee to hike the Lakeshore Trail. Just make sure to park at the marina. You won't be disappointed!

Remember to drink plenty of water before, during and after you hit the trails!

For a map and directions to the trail click here.

