Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall
continues.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 1100 AM MST.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 538 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain. Flooding is already occurring around
Sabino Creek.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Esperero Wash, Bird Canyon, Sabino Creek and Ventana Canyon
Wash.
- Some locations that may experience flooding include...
Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina
Foothills and Seven Falls.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

&&

Hittin' the Trails 4 You - Mica View Trail

Saguaro National Park

For this week's Hittin' the Trails, we're heading back out to Saguaro National Park East! This part of Tucson is home to several trails but we are focusing on the Mica View Trail Loop.

The Mica View Trail can be accessed via the Broadway Trailhead on Broadway road. To get the most out of this trail, make it a loop! Start off on Mica View, which is easy to navigate. Turn left when you see signs for the Mesquite trail and follow it eastward until you see the Loma Verde Trail. Continue on for a few minutes and look out for the Cholla Trail. This will lead you back to the beginning of the Broadway Trailhead.

On average, hikers will take about an hour and a half to complete the loop, which is just under four miles long.

If you plan on heading to Saguaro National Park East this weekend, remember to drink plenty of water before, during and after you hit the trails!

For directions and a trial map click here!

