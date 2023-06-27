 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with with a high heat risk
and temperatures between 105 to 113 degrees.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, Southeast Pinal County, Santa Cruz,
Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee Counties below 6000 feet.

* WHEN...In effect until 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Hittin' the Trails 4 You - Meadow Loop Trail

  • Updated
  • 0
Hittin’ the Trails 4 You: Mount Lemmon’s Butterfly Trail

MOUNT LEMMON - Let's go Hittin' the Trails atop Mt. Lemmon's Meadow Loop Trail!

Touting temps 30 degrees cooler than Tucson, the Meadow Loop Trail is a great beginner’s hike!

Terrific views, wildlife and wildflowers can be found along the trail and it starts at the Mount Lemmon Trailhead clocking in at a distance of a mile and a half. Hikers should finish this off in one to two hours depending on how long you take in the scenery.

Directions and a trail map for the Meadow Loop Trail can be found here.

