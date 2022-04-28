Hittin' the Trails 4 You - Kitt Peak

If you're looking for a challenging hike or bike ride, I have the spot for you!
Kitt Peak is the highest point in the Quinlan Mountains and to get there, take Ajo Highway west for about 40 miles until you arrive at the junction for AZ-386. From here you can either drive up to the visitor's center or continue down 386 to park and hike or bike to the summit.
Our very own Robbie Reynold decided to give it a try and he tells us that it's a very popular bike ride for avid cyclists. With an elevation gain of 2,900 feet, this 10-mile journey is no easy feat but the views at the top are worth it. Robbie says that you don't even have to go all the way up as you can get great view a quarter of halfway up!
Remember to drink plenty of water before, during, and after you hit the trails! For directions and a map click here.