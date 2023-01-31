Hittin' the Trails 4 You - Green Mountain Trail

TUCSON - Today we're Hittin' the Trails in the Catalinas and this one will definitely make you sweat.
The grueling Green Mountain Trail is roughly 8 miles out and back and is rated as difficult. It has two starting points; one at San Pedro Vista and the other at the General Hitchcock Campground.
It's a rugged hike, containing several switchbacks that can be narrow at times with a 2,500-foot elevation gain. Users also made note that it is easy to lose your way so pay attention to markers. Doing the entire hike will take roughly 4-5 hours.
Click here for directions and a trail map of the Green Mountain Trail.