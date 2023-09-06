Hittin' the Trails 4 You - Butterfly Trail

MT LEMMON - Looking to beat the heat this weekend? Head up to Mount Lemmon and take on the beautiful Butterfly Trail!
It takes about an hour and ten minutes to get there from Speedway and Campbell and the drive up is gorgeous. The trail is free and dog friendly as long as they are kept on a leash but keep in mind that this trail is rated as difficult.
Once you get to the trail, it starts out paved and then you quickly start winding through trees and narrow paths. The views are beautiful up there but keep in mind that it is colder up there too!
Once you get to the trail, expect a long hike if you do the whole thing. Out and back is 10.8 miles.
Remember to drink plenty of water before, during and after you hit the trails. For directions and a trail map click here.