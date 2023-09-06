 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures between 105 to 111 degrees are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal
County.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Hittin' the Trails 4 You - Butterfly Trail

Mount Lemmon

MT LEMMON - Looking to beat the heat this weekend? Head up to Mount Lemmon and take on the beautiful Butterfly Trail!

It takes about an hour and ten minutes to get there from Speedway and Campbell and the drive up is gorgeous. The trail is free and dog friendly as long as they are kept on a leash but keep in mind that this trail is rated as difficult. 

Once you get to the trail, it starts out paved and then you quickly start winding through trees and narrow paths. The views are beautiful up there but keep in mind that it is colder up there too!

Once you get to the trail, expect a long hike if you do the whole thing. Out and back is 10.8 miles.

Remember to drink plenty of water before, during and after you hit the trails. For directions and a trail map click here

