Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM
MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
temperatures between 103 to 113 degrees. Hottest values in
portions of the lower deserts west of Tucson.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro
River Valley and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Hittin' the Trails 4 You - Bog Springs Trail

  • 0
Hittin' the Trails 4 You

TUCSON - Today we’re Hittin' the Trails 4 You at Madera Canyon’s Bog Springs Trail!

It's a beautiful hike with tons of trees and mountain views! You never know what kind of animal you might see and the canyon is known to be filled with birds.

It starts off on a wide, rocky trail, which used to be an old road. This particular trail seems to be moderate as there's some climbing and it’s fairly rocky.

After climbing and switch backing for about 1.3 miles, you'll reach bog springs. It’s at an elevation of 59-hundred feet, so you'll get cooler weather & it makes for a great place to enjoy a picnic.

You will find Kent Spring a little over a mile after Bog Springs if you make a loop out the trail. Kent Spring is at 6900 feet elevation so there is a little more lush vegetation and a trickling stream flowing into the canyon below.

From the trail head to Kent Spring it’s a 16-hundred-foot elevation gain and a 5-mile round trip hike.

For a map and directions click here.

