 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110. Near record to record high temperatures of 107 to 112
expected.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and
Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Hittin' the Trails 4 You - Aspen Loop Trail

  • Updated
  • 0
Mt Lemmon

MT LEMMON – It is that time of year when hikers head to the mountains to beat the heat!

Hittin’ the trails has a cool weather hike for you! A favorite hike is Mount Lemmon’s Aspen Loop Trail…starting at Marshall Gulch.

Temps are usually 30 degrees cooler than Tucson so this trail is very popular. Be sure to get there early because parking is limited!

Along the trail keep your eyes open for a variety of wildflowers and frogs! Views are gorgeous along Aspen Trail of the Tucson Valley and Summerhaven.

The trek is roughly 4 miles round trip…moderate difficulty and it is dog friendly! Click here for a map and directions! Happy hiking!

Tags

Recommended for you