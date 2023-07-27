Hittin' the Trails 4 You - Aspen Loop Trail

MT LEMMON – It is that time of year when hikers head to the mountains to beat the heat!
Hittin’ the trails has a cool weather hike for you! A favorite hike is Mount Lemmon’s Aspen Loop Trail…starting at Marshall Gulch.
Temps are usually 30 degrees cooler than Tucson so this trail is very popular. Be sure to get there early because parking is limited!
Along the trail keep your eyes open for a variety of wildflowers and frogs! Views are gorgeous along Aspen Trail of the Tucson Valley and Summerhaven.
The trek is roughly 4 miles round trip…moderate difficulty and it is dog friendly! Click here for a map and directions! Happy hiking!