Hittin the Trails - Mica View Loop

For this week's Hittin' the Trails, we're heading back out to Saguaro National Park East! This part of Tucson is home to several trails but we are focusing on the Mica View Trail Loop.
The Mica View Trail can be accessed via the Broadway Trailhead on Broadway road. To get the most out of this trail, make it a loop! Start off on Mica View, which is easy to navigate. Turn left when you see signs for the Mesquite trail and follow it eastward until you see the Loma Verde Trail. Continue on for a few minutes and look out for the Cholla Trail. This will lead you back to the beginning of the Broadway Trailhead.
On average, hikers will take about an hour and a half to complete the loop, which is just under four miles long.
If you plan on heading to Saguaro National Park East this weekend, remember to drink plenty of water before, during and after you hit the trails!
For directions and a trial map click here!