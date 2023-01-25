 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Hittin' the Trails - Linda Vista Trail

Linda Vista

In the shadows of Pusch Ridge lies the Linda Vista Trailhead.

Take the family! It's a versatile hike that is rated as moderate and is easy to navigate. The Linda Vista Loop is roughly 2 miles long with an elevation gain of only 425 feet. Along with the ease comes great views and wildlife.

You can hike, run or go horseback riding along this trail but dogs are not allowed.

Remember to drink plenty of water before, during and after you hit the trails!

Find the Linda Vista Trailhead at the southeast corner of Oracle & Linda Vista in Oro Valley, near Pusch Ridge Christian Academy.

Click here for a trail map and directions to the Linda Vista Trailhead.

