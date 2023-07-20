 Skip to main content
Hittin' the Trails - Black Rock Loop

Sweetwater

TUCSON – Looking for a hiking spot this weekend…that’s dog friendly? Then you may want to hit the trails at the Black Rock Loop!

This trail is a four and half mile loop located in the Sweetwater Preserve in the Tucson Mountains and is accessible year-round. It is all perfect for all skill levels and easy to follow!

This trail is well maintained and offers a beautiful landscape of saguaros and wildflowers. Keep in mind, bike riders love this trail as well, so you may need to step off the trail at times to let bikers pass.

An added bonus is that it is dog friendly just be on the lookout for wildlife and make sure to keep your pet on a leash.

A trail map and directions can be found here.

