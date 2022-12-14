Historic Tucson Inn neon sign returns years after 2017 shutdown

TUCSON (KVOA) – Thrive in the 05 program, a collaboration between the City of Tucson’s Housing and Community Development (HCD), Pima Community College, and the Tucson Historic Preservation Foundation, has announced a lighting ceremony on Dec. 14 to celebrate the return of the historic Tucson Inn’s neon sign.
The lighting ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. near Pima Community College’s downtown campus, located at Drachman Street and 10th Avenue. There will be hot cocoa, cookies, and glowsticks available at the event.
The Tucson Inn, which once acted as a “gateway” to Downtown Tucson, was constructed in 1953 and operated until it was closed in 2017. The iconic neon sign attracted tourists to stop by and acted as a staple in Tucson for decades.
In 2018, however, the building was purchased by Pima Community College.
In a collaboration between Pima Community College and the City of Tucson, the sign received full restoration as one of the nine Action Activities in the Thrive in the 05 program. The City of Tucson’s HCD provided funding for the project.
Following the lighting ceremony tonight, the historic sign will remain on Drachman Street for the foreseeable future.
For more information about the lighting ceremony, please visit the Thrive in the 05 website.