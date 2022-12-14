 Skip to main content
...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected.

* WHERE...Eastern Pima and southeast Pinal counties including the
Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect tonight into Thursday
morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Historic Tucson Inn neon sign returns years after 2017 shutdown

  • Updated
TUCSON (KVOA) – Thrive in the 05 program, a collaboration between the City of Tucson’s Housing and Community Development (HCD), Pima Community College, and the Tucson Historic Preservation Foundation, has announced a lighting ceremony on Dec. 14 to celebrate the return of the historic Tucson Inn’s neon sign. 

The lighting ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. near Pima Community College’s downtown campus, located at Drachman Street and 10th Avenue. There will be hot cocoa, cookies, and glowsticks available at the event.

The Tucson Inn, which once acted as a “gateway” to Downtown Tucson, was constructed in 1953 and operated until it was closed in 2017. The iconic neon sign attracted tourists to stop by and acted as a staple in Tucson for decades. 

In 2018, however, the building was purchased by Pima Community College.

In a collaboration between Pima Community College and the City of Tucson, the sign received full restoration as one of the nine Action Activities in the Thrive in the 05 program. The City of Tucson’s HCD provided funding for the project.

Following the lighting ceremony tonight, the historic sign will remain on Drachman Street for the foreseeable future. 

For more information about the lighting ceremony, please visit the Thrive in the 05 website.