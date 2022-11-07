HHW/Document shredding event scheduled for Nov. 12

TUCSON (KVOA) – The City of Tucson Environmental and General Services Department (EGSD) hosts Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) collection events on the second Saturday of each month and is inviting residents to utilize this service on Nov. 12.
The event will run from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Rodeo Park, located at 5001 South Nogales Hwy.
Tucson residents can drop off HHW, electronic waste, paper documents for shredding with the max limit being 3 full boxes, recyclables, glass bottles, and glass jars at no cost. Unknown chemicals will not be accepted.
Residents of Tucson can also drop off HHW on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Los Reales Sustainability Campus, located at 5300 East Los Reales Rd. It is free for all Tucson residents with proof of address.
This drop-off service will not be available on Saturday, Nov. 12 due to the collection event.
Residents from Oro Valley, Marana, Sahuarita, and unincorporated Pima County may drop off materials but will be charged a $10 fee.
The City of Tucson EGSD asks that residents please check their list of acceptable materials before dropping off.
For more information about the collection event and which materials will be accepted, please visit the HHW Program website.