Health officials in Arizona are preparing for a possible tripledemic

...A line of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of
northeastern Pima and south central Pinal Counties through 730 PM
MST...

At 625 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong
thunderstorms near Marana, moving northwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Blowing dust is possible from these
storms.

Locations impacted include...
Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells, Avra Valley,
Tortolita, Picacho, Picacho Peak State Park, Tucson Estates, Saguaro
National Park West, Valencia West, Picture Rocks, Red Rock, Dove
Mountain, Oracle Junction, Silver Bell and Ryan AirField.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 213 and 251.
Route 77 between mile markers 89 and 94.
Route 79 between mile markers 92 and 111.
Route 86 between mile markers 161 and 163.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST
FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY...

At 620 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 21 miles south of
Pisinemo, or 24 miles southwest of Sells, moving west at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Cowlic, Kots Kug, Papago Farms, Kupk and Itak.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Strong thunderstorms this afternoon and evening will be
capable of producing areas of dense blowing dust, reducing
visibility between one quarter mile and one mile.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Thunderstorms will produce strong thunderstorm
outflow winds capable of producing dense blowing dust this
afternoon and evening...with a potential for Haboob formation
between Tucson and Phoenix. Hazardous driving conditions due
to a rapidly reduced visibility in blowing dust is possible,
especially along Interstate 10 between Tucson and Phoenix and
Highway 86 west of Tucson. Strong and gusty thunderstorm
outflow winds will likely suspend dust into the air that
people and animals breathe. Individuals with heart disease and
respiratory sensitivities may want to reduce their level of
exertion to limit the dust they breathe into their lungs...
especially if they are near dust- prone locations. Those most
at risk may feel better if they avoid outside exercise today...
keeping windows and doors closed to help reduce exposure.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

&&

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST
FOR CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY...

At 611 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of
Kitt Peak, or 21 miles northeast of Sells, moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
San Isidro, Kitt Peak, San Pedro, Queens Well, Comobabi, South
Comobabi, Santa Rosa Ranch and Pan Tak.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 830 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 529 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Fresnal Wash, Moras Wash, Las, Sells Wash, Chukut Kuk Wash,
Baboquivari Wash, Murk Kui Wash, Vamori Wash, Comobabi Wash,
San Juan Wash, Ali Molina Wash, Mulberry Wash, Gu Oidak Wash,
Chutum Vaya Wash, Topawa Wash and Big Wash.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Sells, Topawa, San Miguel, Ali Chukson, Vamori, Cowlic,
Fresnal, Choulic, Coldfields, Fresnal Canyon, Artesia, South
Komelik and Ali Molina.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 645 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 441 PM MST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. The Arivaca Altar Basin gauge has measured
0.87" of rain in 30 minutes. Minor flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Cedar Creek, Arivaca Creek, Yellow Jacket Wash, Guijas Wash,
Las and Fraguita Wash.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Arivaca.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Tohono O'odham
Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar
Valley and Western Pima County.

* WHEN...From 3 PM MST this afternoon through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Storms could produce very heavy short duration rainfall
resulting in local Flash Flooding (rapid rises).|
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Health officials in Arizona are preparing for a possible tripledemic

Vaccines for flu and RSV now available ahead of fall virus season

With the fall respiratory virus season just around the corner, major US pharmacy chains have begun rolling out flu and RSV vaccine appointments.

 tong2530/Adobe Stock

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Preparations are already underway for a possible tripledemic.

Health officials here in Arizona are now issuing a strong warning to make sure you are taking the correct precautions.

Experts are saying the respiratory virus affects little kids when we are closer to the fall but right now it's impacting older people in our state.

This means hospitals could be treating patients with COVID-19, the flu, or a respiratory virus known as RSV.

RSV can be more of a challenge to battle for infants and people over the age of 65, especially those with medication conditions.

Doctors say diagnosing this is difficult because symptoms for all three are similar.

They include fever, cough, headache, and sore throat.

Doctor Arun Lakshmipathy is the Medical Director at Sun Health Senior Living.

Lakshmipathy is saying they are already seeing cases of RSV and the flu.

"But now we are seeing more of it in summer as well, we are seeing more of it in the adults, the incidents are definitely going up," he added.

Wearing a mask and washing your hands are two of the easiest things you can do right now to protect yourself.

