Health officials in Arizona are preparing for a possible tripledemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Preparations are already underway for a possible tripledemic.
Health officials here in Arizona are now issuing a strong warning to make sure you are taking the correct precautions.
Experts are saying the respiratory virus affects little kids when we are closer to the fall but right now it's impacting older people in our state.
This means hospitals could be treating patients with COVID-19, the flu, or a respiratory virus known as RSV.
RSV can be more of a challenge to battle for infants and people over the age of 65, especially those with medication conditions.
Doctors say diagnosing this is difficult because symptoms for all three are similar.
They include fever, cough, headache, and sore throat.
Doctor Arun Lakshmipathy is the Medical Director at Sun Health Senior Living.
Lakshmipathy is saying they are already seeing cases of RSV and the flu.
"But now we are seeing more of it in summer as well, we are seeing more of it in the adults, the incidents are definitely going up," he added.
Wearing a mask and washing your hands are two of the easiest things you can do right now to protect yourself.
