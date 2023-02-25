Harambee Festival returns to Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Harambee Festival is returning to Tucson, for the first time in 25 years.

The Harambee Festival is a community-based educational and cultural festival. It's being held at the Dunbar Pavilion on 2nd Street. It was formerly the Dunbar School, a segregated school for black students in Tucson from 1918 to 1951. No one seems to know why the festival has been absent for so long.

"This is super important to me. My grandmother went to this school. Her name was Pearlie May Purdie," Renee Purdie is an author and entrepreneur. She has roots in this community. Her grandmother attended Dunbar School. "So, transforming a place that used to be used for segregation and what not, to something that's going to help us propel into the future, you can't touch that," she said.

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs spoke at the event, saying, "The return of the festival embodies Dunbar's efforts to make a meaningful contribution to Tucson and the future of Black culture within the community."

U.S. Congressman, Raul Grijalva, spoke about the history and the growing effort to silence some voices. "Even in this educational facility that is Dunbar, its creation is rooted in injustice. Nevertheless, what is going on now with the revitalization of Dunbar is one of the most important things going on."

Randal Funchess is the director of the Diversity Economic Empowerment Panel with the Tucson Urban League. He said the festival also provides an opportunity to network within the community. "It's really important that we connect small businesses and the community to the history this location has."

Emily Ricketts, with the League of Women Voters, said the event strengthens the community. "We need to get to know each other, erase some of the stereotypes some of the negative attitudes that are too prevalent in our American society," Ricketts said.

Funchess said there is a market at the location on the third Saturday of the month.