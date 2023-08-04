 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 106 to 112 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Through 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Major Heat Risk category. Heat and humidity will
significantly increase the potential for heat related
illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in
outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Gas prices in Arizona can get higher ahead of Labor day

  • Updated
  • 0
Why gas prices are surging this month

Normally, prices at the gas pump drift lower during the dead of winter as lousy weather keeps Americans off the roads. But something unusual is happening this year: Gas prices are rocketing higher.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The average price for a gallon of gas in Arizona is about $3.90. 

That's $0.07 higher than the national average, which is $3.83 a gallon.

National gas prices have gone up about  13 cents a gallon recently. 

Marking the highest prices so far this year. 

In Maricopa County the average price for a gallon is $4.00 per gallon. 

The President of the consumer energy alliance David Holt says there are a lot of factors going into this rise in gas prices.  

"It's really unknown if we do move further into a recession the demand will go down even more if the economy comes back and people start moving a little bit more and driving more than you might see gasoline prices go up so it's a hard read right now, we could see this increase about where it is right now it could go up even more it go down a little bit, my sense is it will go up a little bit more," said Holt.

Gas prices can get higher ahead of Labor Day. 

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE