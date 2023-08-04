Gas prices in Arizona can get higher ahead of Labor day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The average price for a gallon of gas in Arizona is about $3.90.
That's $0.07 higher than the national average, which is $3.83 a gallon.
National gas prices have gone up about 13 cents a gallon recently.
Marking the highest prices so far this year.
In Maricopa County the average price for a gallon is $4.00 per gallon.
The President of the consumer energy alliance David Holt says there are a lot of factors going into this rise in gas prices.
"It's really unknown if we do move further into a recession the demand will go down even more if the economy comes back and people start moving a little bit more and driving more than you might see gasoline prices go up so it's a hard read right now, we could see this increase about where it is right now it could go up even more it go down a little bit, my sense is it will go up a little bit more," said Holt.
Gas prices can get higher ahead of Labor Day.
