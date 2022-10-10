Funeral to be held for slain UArizona Professor Thomas Meixner

TUCSON (KVOA) - Funeral services are scheduled for this week for Dr. Thomas Meixner, the University of Arizona professor who was shot and killed on campus last Wednesday.
Dr. Thomas Meixner was a professor at the University of Arizona, Department Head of the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences, and a beloved member of the Tucson community. He was allegedly shot and killed on campus by a former student, 46-year-old Murad Dervish.
Dervish was arrested on a first-degree murder charge during a traffic stop outside of Gila Bend Wednesday. The prosecutor in the case recommended that no bond be set due to the nature of the offense.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 13 and Friday, Oct. 14 at St. Cyril of Alexandria Parish, located at 4725 East Pima Street.
The schedule for the services is as follows:
Thursday, Oct. 13
Visitation - 5 p.m.
Rosary - 6 p.m.
Remembrance - 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 14
Funeral Mass - 10 a.m.
The interment will be held at the Holy Hope Cemetery; the reception will follow in Nicholson Hall at Saint Cyril Parish.
The GoFundMe for Meixner’s family has just reached over $100,000 out of their $150,000 goal.
Please visit this link if you are interested in donating.
Resources for students and staff:
Counseling & Psych Services, on-demand mental health support for students, caps.arizona.edu, 520-621-3334
Employee Assistance Counseling, available 24/7 to all University of Arizona employees, their dependents and members of their households, 877-327-2362 (TTY: 800-697-0353)
- Life & Work Connections, resources, tools and education for faculty and staff, lifework.arizona.edu, 520-621-2493