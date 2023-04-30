First 100° day of 2023 in Tucson!

TUCSON (KVOA) - It's official. The legendary ice on the Santa Cruz river was broken Sunday at 1:59pm. A ridge of high pressure hovering over southern Arizona helped make it happen!
Monday will be a different story, with a new weather system bringing a RED FLAG WARNING with gusty winds back to parts of southern Arizona. Sustained winds between 15-20 mph are expected with wind gusts beyond 30+ mph. Dry air, with relative humidity in the single digits, will contribute to the need for the warning.
We'll see a gradual cooling trend this week, with winds returning Wednesday through Friday, then temperatures rebound up to normal by the weekend.
There is no chance of rain any day over the next week.
- Monday: Mostly sunny, windy, cooler. High: 90°
- Monday night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Low: 61°
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 90°
