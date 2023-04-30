First 100° day of 2023 in Tucson!

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MST MONDAY FOR STRONG AND GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND A HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150 AND SOUTHWESTERN PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 151... The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MST Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * TIMING...11 AM through 7 PM MST Monday. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona. &&