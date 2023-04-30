 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MST MONDAY FOR
STRONG AND GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND A
HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150 AND SOUTHWESTERN
PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 151...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MST Monday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.


* TIMING...11 AM through 7 PM MST Monday.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

First 100° day of 2023 in Tucson!

  • Updated
  • 0

TUCSON (KVOA) - It's official. The legendary ice on the Santa Cruz river was broken Sunday at 1:59pm. A ridge of high pressure hovering over southern Arizona helped make it happen!

Monday will be a different story, with a new weather system bringing a RED FLAG WARNING with gusty winds back to parts of southern Arizona. Sustained winds between 15-20 mph are expected with wind gusts beyond 30+ mph. Dry air, with relative humidity in the single digits, will contribute to the need for the warning.

We'll see a gradual cooling trend this week, with winds returning Wednesday through Friday, then temperatures rebound up to normal by the weekend.

There is no chance of rain any day over the next week.

  • Monday: Mostly sunny, windy, cooler. High: 90°
  • Monday night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Low: 61°
  • Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 90°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!

Tags

Weather Anchor

After growing up in Bisbee and graduating from the University of Arizona, my first weather shift at News 4 Tucson was 20+ years ago. I'm so happy to be back in the Old Pueblo! 

Recommended for you