Fall art and events happening at Tubac Center of the Arts

TUBAC, Ariz. (KVOA) - On Friday, Sept. 22, Tubac Center of the Arts, (TCA) opens three new art exhibits with a reception from 5-7pm. The public is invited to join the celebration and meet the artists during this free event.
Tubac Center of the Arts is a member supported nonprofit open 7 days a week. The art center offers a full range of arts programming and seasonal exhibits that are not to be missed including nationally juried art exhibitions, opportunities for artists to exhibit their work, art workshops, lectures, a performing arts series, special events, a children’s summer arts program, and a beautiful gift shop.
The Main Galleries will host a regional juried exhibition, “Celebrate Santa Cruz Valley”, with 59 artworks selected by juror Leslie Epperson of Tucson.
The exhibit celebrates the recent national designation of the Santa Cruz Valley as a National Heritage Area and brings attention to the work of the Santa Cruz Valley Heritage Alliance, a nonprofit partner advocating for the region’s cultural and natural heritage.
In the Master Gallery, artist George Strasburger’s solo exhibition, Allegories in Oil, presents figurative storytelling paintings, often portraying individuals living in chaotic, unfortunate, or challenging situations.Strasburger’s paintings provide glimpses of his subject’s vulnerability and need for human connection.
By exposing intimate moments in the lives of these members of society, his artwork allows viewers to connect with the subject’s humanity and hopefully dismantle stereotypes about people coping with hardship on the margins of society.
In an annual fall partnership with the Tubac Historical Society, the Studio Gallery will host a retrospective of the artworks by Olga Leone, a prolific watercolorist and writer. There will be a concurrent companion exhibit of Olga’s art and writings at the Tubac Historical Society Customs House, 6 Burruel Street in Tubac.
Selected works from the lifelong creative journey of Dora Clark McIlhenny, a former TCA volunteer are presented in the front gallery.
The art center is also celebrating the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Tubac School of Art in 1948 by famed artist Dale Nichols, helping to establish Tubac as an artist colony.
The current Tubac School of Fine Art, the education division of TCA has launched a new season of art workshops with registration now open online. To learn more and to register, click here.
The Performing Arts series begins in October with the Arizona Wind Quintet on Friday, October 27, followed by a holiday performance in December with the Tucson Carolers and then monthly through April. A season subscription of all six performances may be purchased as well as tickets to individual performances. The schedule and ticket information can be found on the TCA website, or by clicking here.
