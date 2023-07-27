Extreme Heat Causes Problems for Car Owners

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST
FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA AND WEST CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTIES...

At 640 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Benson, moving
west at 10 to 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Benson, Vail, St. David, Kartchner Caverns State Park and Mescal.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110. Near record to record high temperatures of 107 to 112
expected.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and
Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Extreme Heat Causes Problems for Car Owners

  • Updated
  • 0
Extreme Heat

TUCSON, ARIZ (KVOA)-  Have you ever been out running errands and you pull your phone from your pocket and get a notification that says, "phone needs to cool down before you can use it?"

According to a News 4 Tech Tips Expert Quincey Hobbs, extreme temperatures can cause serious damage to your devices. 

As we continue to deal with a record heat, the hot weather not only takes a toll on our bodies, but our everyday essentials can overheat too.

Hobbs said, "They're not necessarily designed to cool themselves, so that's the reason why they shutdown, it's to protect themselves."

Hobbs said it's a simple fix for an overheated phone, keep your devices out of direct sunlight and use the ac to cool it down. "You have heat not only from your body, but also generated from the friction inside of your pocket and clothes," Hobbs explained. "One thing if possible take it out of your pocket." 

Extreme temperatures can also cause tire blowouts, ac systems malfunctioning, and even dead batteries in your car. Sooters Auto Service on 6th Street said they're seeing more business than usual during this heat wave.

"A lot of stuff from underneath the hood is plastic or rubber, so it kind of dries out and brittles hoses, coolant, stuff like that will break down because of the heat," said Mechanic Bryant Horn. 

He said making sure your car stays in good shape can mean avoiding costly repairs. Repairs that could cost you $2,000 or higher. Horn said to check your radiator fluids and coolant to make sure they are both filled and look out for these warnings signs: the temperature light or gauge turning on, steam coming from under the hood, car stalling to start, and leaks of any color from underneath the car. 

Your car's interior is something you can easily protect from cracking by using a sun shade in your windshield. If your car shows any of these warning signs, Horn said to let it cool down for at least 15 minutes before taking it to an auto shop. 

Tags

Recommended for you