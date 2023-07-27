Extreme Heat Causes Problems for Car Owners

TUCSON, ARIZ (KVOA)- Have you ever been out running errands and you pull your phone from your pocket and get a notification that says, "phone needs to cool down before you can use it?"
According to a News 4 Tech Tips Expert Quincey Hobbs, extreme temperatures can cause serious damage to your devices.
As we continue to deal with a record heat, the hot weather not only takes a toll on our bodies, but our everyday essentials can overheat too.
Hobbs said, "They're not necessarily designed to cool themselves, so that's the reason why they shutdown, it's to protect themselves."
Hobbs said it's a simple fix for an overheated phone, keep your devices out of direct sunlight and use the ac to cool it down. "You have heat not only from your body, but also generated from the friction inside of your pocket and clothes," Hobbs explained. "One thing if possible take it out of your pocket."
Extreme temperatures can also cause tire blowouts, ac systems malfunctioning, and even dead batteries in your car. Sooters Auto Service on 6th Street said they're seeing more business than usual during this heat wave.
"A lot of stuff from underneath the hood is plastic or rubber, so it kind of dries out and brittles hoses, coolant, stuff like that will break down because of the heat," said Mechanic Bryant Horn.
He said making sure your car stays in good shape can mean avoiding costly repairs. Repairs that could cost you $2,000 or higher. Horn said to check your radiator fluids and coolant to make sure they are both filled and look out for these warnings signs: the temperature light or gauge turning on, steam coming from under the hood, car stalling to start, and leaks of any color from underneath the car.
Your car's interior is something you can easily protect from cracking by using a sun shade in your windshield. If your car shows any of these warning signs, Horn said to let it cool down for at least 15 minutes before taking it to an auto shop.