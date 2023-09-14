Experts weigh in on what makes a death heat related

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Heat-related deaths happen far too often during Arizona summers and remain on the rise.
Doctor Rebecca Hsu says a lack of water, and dehydration is a common theme in all of these deaths.
But coming to the conclusion that a death is heat-related is not so simple.
According to the Pima County medical examiner's office, the deadliest month over the summer in Southern Arizona was in July when 100 heat-related deaths were reported.
Doctor Hsu is a forensic pathologist and says outside temperatures play a role but she explains there are internal factors that might be specific and unique to each person.
One of the first is core body temperature.
Anything around 105 degrees can be fatal.
Experts also look at other factors like underlying health conditions such as fever and heart disease.
"It's very easy for everyone to say oh it's a 120 degrees their dead because it's a 120 degrees. so why are we all not dead? it's not that simple," added Dr. Hsu.
Her biggest suggestion and what we've all been telling you is to drink a lot of water during the summer and all year long because Hsu says we can sweat out our liquids.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE