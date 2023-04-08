Easter Sunday weather forecast

TUCSON (KVOA) - A ridge of high pressure will continue to boost temperatures to near record levels over the next few days.
The high temperature in Tucson on Easter Sunday will reach the upper 80s, and could potentially be our first 90 degree day of the year. Much of Cochise, Santa Cruz and Graham counties will also see mid- to upper- 80s.
Overnight lows will range from the mid-40s to 50.
High temperatures to kick off next week will be even warmer, potentially in the upper 90s.
Breezy conditions will move into southern Arizona ahead of a cold front on Thursday and drop our temperature back down to slightly below average for a few days.
There is no chance of rain over the next week.
- Sunday: Sunny and warm. High: 88°
- Sunday night: Mostly clear, cool. Low: 50°
- Monday: Sunny and warmer. High: 97°
