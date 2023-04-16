 Skip to main content
Early week weather forecast

TUCSON (KVOA) - A warming trend will continue through Monday across southern Arizona with temperatures roughly five degrees above normal.

Monday will practically be a mirror image of Sunday, with cloudless skies and high temperatures in the upper 80s around the metro region.

Overnight lows will continue to hover around the low 50s.

A brief cool down will arrive Tuesday. That means the highs will drop to normal for mid-April, the mid-80s. 

There is no chance of rain any day over the next week.

  • Monday: Sunny and warm. High: 89°
  • Monday night: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 51°
  • Tuesday: Sunny and breezy. High: 86°

