Dry, warm and windy this week

TUCSON (KVOA) - Above average temperatures and gusty breezes will dominate our southern Arizona weather reports this week. A system moving to the north will usher in breezes that will peak on Tuesday, with wind gusts expected to hit 30 to 40 miles per hour.

Graham and Greenlee counties could see patches of critical fire weather conditions due to the winds on Tuesday.

The afternoon temperatures will stay above average, except for Wednesday, through next weekend.

Monday: Sunny and breezy. High: 88°

Monday night: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 54°

Tuesday: Sunny and windy. High: 89°

