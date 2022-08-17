Drought threatens power supply in the southwest

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona... Southern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 400 AM MST Thursday. * At 908 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated between 1 and 3 inches of rain has fallen this evening across a broad area that drains into the Altar Wash, Brawley Wash, Blanco Wash and Los Robles Wash. Flash flooding is occuring in areas along and near these washes, and is expected to persist into the early morning hours of Thursday. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Marana, Three Points, Avra Valley, Tucson Estates, Saguaro National Park West and Picture Rocks. This includes the following streams and drainages... South Mendoza Wash, Cocio Wash, Blanco Wash, Peitas Wash, Cerro Prieto Wash, Altar Wash, Saucito Wash, Banner Wash, Los Robles Wash, Alambre Wash, Sabino Wash, Santa Cruz River, Brawley Wash, Mendoza Wash, Soto Wash, Brown Wash and Fresno Wash. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE