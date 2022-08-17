Drought threatens power supply in the southwest

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 1215 AM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 911 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain has fallen
across portions of the the Tohono O'odham Nation. Rainfall
runoff will result in normally dry washes with running water,
as well as significant ponding of water in roadway dips and
other low-lying areas.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Sells, Santa Rosa, Topawa, San Miguel, San Isidro, Kitt Peak,
Ali Chukson, Covered Wells, Anegam, Gu Oidak, Vamori, Palo
Verde Stand, Cowlic, Fresnal, San Pedro, Choulic, Ak Chin,
Queens Well, Coldfields and No:ligk.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 400 AM MST Thursday.

* At 908 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
between 1 and 3 inches of rain has fallen this evening across a
broad area that drains into the Altar Wash, Brawley Wash, Blanco
Wash and Los Robles Wash. Flash flooding is occuring in areas
along and near these washes, and is expected to persist into the
early morning hours of Thursday.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Marana, Three Points, Avra Valley, Tucson Estates, Saguaro
National Park West and Picture Rocks.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
South Mendoza Wash, Cocio Wash, Blanco Wash, Peitas Wash, Cerro
Prieto Wash, Altar Wash, Saucito Wash, Banner Wash, Los Robles
Wash, Alambre Wash, Sabino Wash, Santa Cruz River, Brawley Wash,
Mendoza Wash, Soto Wash, Brown Wash and Fresno Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...For all of Southeast Arizona, including the following
counties, southeast Pinal, Pima, Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham and
Greenlee

* WHEN...From late Friday morning through late Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A low pressure system with tropical origin will impact the
region through this weekend, with the heaviest and more
widespread rainfall amounts peaking Friday and Saturday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Drought threatens power supply in the southwest

  • 0
Drought threatens power supply in the southwest

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona's two decade drought is threatening water and power supplies in the southwest.

"So it's a big issue and as an irrigation district all of our power comes from Hoover Dam and we're obviously watching the water level there very closely," said Doug Greenland, General Manager of the Cortaro Marana Irrigation District (CMID).

The district supplies water to Marana, Avra Valley and Cortaro communities, irrigating more than 10,000 acres of farmland.

"People may not realize that we generate a lot of inexpensive hydro electric power from these dams at these two lakes," said Lea Marquez Peterson, Chairwoman of the Arizona Corporation Commission.

According to the Bureau of Reclamation, Lake Mead can produce 2,080 megawatts of hyrdopower -- enough for 1.3 million Americans a year.

The bureau said 950 feet is the lowest water elevation at which the lake can produce power.

It's currently at 1040 feet.

Lake Powell is in worse shape.

The Glenn Canyon Dam generates power for millions of homes in seven states. If the water level falls another 32 feet the dam won't be able to generate electricity.

In Arizona, Marquez Peterson said public utilities and rural electric co-ops tend to use the power from the hydro electric dams. "The areas that are served by the coops may have challenges as well as our public power areas where they may have to buy energy if there's a shortfall out on the market which could be a premium, could be more expensive."

Arizona is allocated nearly 19% of the energy generated at Hoover Dam. And a 2015 study shows customers would see a nominal increase in their electric bills if Glen Canyon Dam stopped producing electricity, but there's a ripple effect.

"Those in the rural communities, retirees who are on fixed income, agricultural users and perhaps the price of food, small businesses who rely on clean utility power so there's a lot that can be effected we just need to be prepared as we can," Marquez Peterson said.

The Arizona Corporation Commission has launched a Water Task force to monitor drought and its many implications.

 

Tags