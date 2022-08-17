Drought threatens power supply in the southwest

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona's two decade drought is threatening water and power supplies in the southwest.
"So it's a big issue and as an irrigation district all of our power comes from Hoover Dam and we're obviously watching the water level there very closely," said Doug Greenland, General Manager of the Cortaro Marana Irrigation District (CMID).
The district supplies water to Marana, Avra Valley and Cortaro communities, irrigating more than 10,000 acres of farmland.
"People may not realize that we generate a lot of inexpensive hydro electric power from these dams at these two lakes," said Lea Marquez Peterson, Chairwoman of the Arizona Corporation Commission.
According to the Bureau of Reclamation, Lake Mead can produce 2,080 megawatts of hyrdopower -- enough for 1.3 million Americans a year.
The bureau said 950 feet is the lowest water elevation at which the lake can produce power.
It's currently at 1040 feet.
Lake Powell is in worse shape.
The Glenn Canyon Dam generates power for millions of homes in seven states. If the water level falls another 32 feet the dam won't be able to generate electricity.
In Arizona, Marquez Peterson said public utilities and rural electric co-ops tend to use the power from the hydro electric dams. "The areas that are served by the coops may have challenges as well as our public power areas where they may have to buy energy if there's a shortfall out on the market which could be a premium, could be more expensive."
Arizona is allocated nearly 19% of the energy generated at Hoover Dam. And a 2015 study shows customers would see a nominal increase in their electric bills if Glen Canyon Dam stopped producing electricity, but there's a ripple effect.
"Those in the rural communities, retirees who are on fixed income, agricultural users and perhaps the price of food, small businesses who rely on clean utility power so there's a lot that can be effected we just need to be prepared as we can," Marquez Peterson said.
The Arizona Corporation Commission has launched a Water Task force to monitor drought and its many implications.