Downtown security in the spotlight after Funky Monk shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) - A shooting at a downtown Tucson bar is spotlighting security in the entertainment district.

Tucson Police Department said the shooting happened early Sunday morning at the Funky Monk. Then shots rang out.

"Honestly, I'm not surprised because people are crazy nowadays," Eli Montano said.

While he was not there that night, he said he regularly hangs out downtown.

Police are searching for two suspects in connection to the shooting. Three people received non-life threatening injuries.

Club Congress is just around the corner from the Funky Monk. The iconic bar has been part of the Tucson nightlife scene for more than three decades and they say they have never had a security issue like they did last weekend at the Funky Monk.

"I've been here for 26 years and we've never, ever had an incident with a gun," said Club Congress Entertainment Director, David Slutes.

Slutes said employees take every measure to stay on top of security threats.

"Well we have ongoing training for everything," he said. "Everything from weather to active shooters."

Club Congress serves a diverse clientele. Many people have been going here for decades. There is even a restaurant and a hotel.

"We put a focus on arts and entertainment, we have great dancing," Slutes said. "But it's really a different vibe that we do here. We are very proud of it."

Slutes said last weekend's shooting is an outlier.

"It's a wonderful," he said. "Safe place to be, most of the time."

