Crime Survivors rally in Phoenix

TUCSON (KVOA) - Dozens of crime survivors rallied Monday at the Arizona State Capitol.
The event is called Survivors Speak Arizona. It's part of a national movement which provides a support network for crime survivors and works on policy to break the cycle of crime.
There are 180,000 crime survivors in the United States, and 3000 in Arizona. Tucsonan Carol Gaxiola is among them. "She stuck up for everyone. In middle school she would protect the kids that were being bullied or being picked on. She was there," said Gaxiola.
Her daughter, Jasmine was killed when she was just 14 years old. "She was trying to help a friend who was in some difficulties and got enmeshed in it and was kidnapped and murdered, in cold blood," she said.
Gaxiola is among dozens of people who attended the Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice (CSSJ) gathering Monday at the State Capitol.
"On September 11, 2021, I was shot in the head by my ex," Vanessa Martinez shared her story with the crowd. Martinez says she didn't have resources to recover after her ex shot her on her daughter's birthday.
She is now urging lawmakers to expand support services for people like her. "Receiving any type of assistance would have been a blessing. It would have gave me time to heal and get the healing I needed to recover. I struggle every day, PTSD. Not every scar is visible. So I try to deal with it the best that I can. "
According to CSSJ, one in four people in the U.S. are victims of violent crime and two out of three do not receive recovery help after the incident.
The group is asking state lawmakers to pass three bills.
HB 2612 would invest $7 million into opening the state's first Trauma Recovery Center. "It's essentially a one stop shop for a person who needs a level of care that exceeds what traditional services offer," said John Bauters, with the Alliance for Safety and Justice.
The group is also trying to break the cycle of crime with two bills which would remove barriers to occupational licenses for people with sealed records and expand probation opportunities for low-level crimes.
Bauters said, "We know that people who commit offenses go to jail, go to prison and they come back. IF they come back and nothing has changed in their life, there's just going ot be another victim. And the number one thing crime victims say is to have no one else experience what they experience. And there's a lot of science and research that shows when you give people employment opportunities and income support they're far less likely to commit a new offense."
For Gaxiola -she says she finds purpose in being her daughter's voice. "People ask me how did you survive? How did you go on? And I went on because of her. Because I know I will see her again and when I do I need to be worthy and have her be proud of her mother," she said.
For more information on the Trauma Recovery Center model, click here.