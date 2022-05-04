 Skip to main content
Lifesaver Coloring Contest 2022

  • Updated
  • 0
Enter the News 4 Lifesaver Coloring Contest!

Download and print out the coloring sheet. 

To download and print the coloring sheet, click here for JPG format. To download in PDF format, click here.

N4T Lifesaver Coloring Contest JPG

Submit your entry digitally below:

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

