City of Tucson seeking members for Citizen’s Commision on Public Service and Compensation

TUCSON (KVOA) – The City of Tucson is looking for commission members for the Citizen’s Commission on Public Service and Compensation, a panel designed to review and recommend appropriate salaries for the mayor of Tucson and City Council members.
The city manager will appoint 7 members to ‘provide maximum representation from among Tucson’s diverse economic, environmental, racial, ethnic, and cultural groups’. This is a two-month appointment.
Those with experience in areas such as government, personnel management or public administration are encouraged to apply, but experience in these fields is not required.
Commission members must be registered to vote and must live within Tucson city limits. You may not apply if you or a member of your family (parents, siblings, spouses, children, or dependent relative) is an employee of the city.
The 7 members must be ‘appointed and in office’ by Jan. 15, 2023.
To apply, please submit a letter of interest and a resume by 5 p.m. on Nov. 21 to the following email: tristan.hites@tucsonaz.gov