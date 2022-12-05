City of Tucson’s Winter Sock Drive underway

TUCSON (KVOA) – The City of Tucson’s Homeless Protocol initiative, as part of the Community Safety, Health and Wellness (CSHW) program, has recently increased its outreach to unsheltered individuals within the community.
They found that the number one request from unsheltered individuals in Tucson is socks.
Starting on Dec. 5 until Jan. 30, the CSHW program is asking the community to donate unused socks of all sizes.
Socks can be donated in collection boxes at any local ward office in Tucson.
Those interested in hosting collection boxes are asked to email Kristin.Woodall@tucsonaz.gov.