City of Tucson Redistricting Advisory Committee seeks public input

  • Updated
  0
Tucson City Hall

TUCSON (KVOA) – It’s been 2 years since the Biennial Census was completed; now it’s time to review the boundaries and populations of each Tucson Ward to determine whether any adjustments are necessary.

The Mayor of Tucson and Council have established a citizens committee to assist with the effort; the Redistricting Advisory Committee wants to hear from residents and encourages public participation.

A public hearing will be held on Nov. 3 to gather information from the public and to introduce the preliminary redistricting plan. It will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Mayor and Council Chambers, City Hall, located at 255 West Alameda St.

