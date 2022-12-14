 Skip to main content
...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM MST THURSDAY...
...HARD FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...First warning is expiring at 9 AM MST this morning. A
hard freeze warning is in effect again tonight into Thursday
morning for similar conditions.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

City of Tucson initiates ‘Operation Freeze’ to prepare for freezing temperatures

TUCSON (KVOA) – The City of Tucson has announced that crews from the Department of Transportation and Mobility (DTM) will be launching ‘Operation Freeze’ in preparation of freezing temperatures forecasted for the next couple of nights.

‘Operation Freeze’ is “a safety initiative put into place to make sure City bridge decks are free of ice and safe for motorists to drive over.” 

During ‘Operation Freeze’, “Wet Road Ahead” signs are placed by city crews at bridge entrances. Magnesium chloride is also sprayed on the roadways, as it lowers the freezing temperature of water and prevents ice from forming.

According to the DTM, “A light coating of magnesium chloride produces no negative effects on groundwater, surface water or vegetation. Magnesium chloride is an effective ice suppressant agent lasting for approximately 10 days.”

Over 50 city bridge decks will be sprayed and monitored in the evenings and again in the mornings to make sure no ice has formed on the roadways.

Motorists should be aware of city crews working on bridge deck crossings and use caution.