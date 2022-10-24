City of Tucson announces upcoming ‘Unveiling the Sunshine Mile’ celebration

TUCSON (KVOA) - The city of Tucson is inviting residents to celebrate the completion of the Broadway Improvement Project from Euclid Road to Country Club Road on Oct. 27.
The event will kick off with a speaker ceremony, which will be held at the northeast corner of Broadway and Fremont Avenue, located at 1150 E Broadway Blvd. The event will start at 9 a.m. and end at 11 a.m.
The Broadway Improvement Project includes six new travel lanes, landscaped medians, bike lanes, a storm drain, sidewalks and more along a 2 mile stretch of road.
Those attending the event will be invited to visit local business booths and take a ride on the Sun Tran electric bus throughout the newly completed project following the speaker ceremony.
A local business will also be providing refreshments for the event.
For more information about the Sunshine Mile celebration, please visit this link.